Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

NYSE GPC opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

