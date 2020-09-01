Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 608,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,212,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,991 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

RTLR stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

