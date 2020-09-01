Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.