Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEX were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,646 shares of company stock valued at $19,098,583. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $181.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

