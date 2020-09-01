Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $440,000 in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Nielsen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Nielsen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Nielsen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

Nielsen stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

