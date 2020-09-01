Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 56,690 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,690 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 193,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.