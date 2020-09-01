Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 228.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

NYSE:DRE opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

