Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $508,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cognex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,123,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,323,000 after acquiring an additional 87,618 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cognex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,806,000 after acquiring an additional 177,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,070,000 after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,022 shares of company stock valued at $24,188,029. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.47. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

