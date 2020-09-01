Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

