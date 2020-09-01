Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,183 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.47.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

