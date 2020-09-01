Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $159,563,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $585,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $19,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $420.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $447.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 16,042 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.45, for a total transaction of $7,001,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,846,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

