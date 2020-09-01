Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 18.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,011,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,233,000 after buying an additional 156,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after buying an additional 49,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $127.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

