Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $482,000 in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

