Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 56,972 Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sabre by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Sabre stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.