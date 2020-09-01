Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 4,308 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after buying an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,139,000 after purchasing an additional 584,351 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 751,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,711,000 after purchasing an additional 229,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,009,000 after purchasing an additional 160,158 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.55. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

