Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,086,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,026,000 after purchasing an additional 502,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16,754.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 404,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -168.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $96,036.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,717 shares of company stock worth $32,783,532 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

