Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $436,000 Investment in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.