Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,292 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 28.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.78. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.