Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $551,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 431.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Teleflex by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $392.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $405.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

