Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $54,551,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $54,892,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,648.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,649,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

