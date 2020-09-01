Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 24,686 Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

WY stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

