Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 8,396 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 3,386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

NYSE:K opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $41,064,625. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

