Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,966,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,102 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $10,220,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $6,943,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,924,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 888,585 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,745,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

