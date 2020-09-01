Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $595,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,616 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after buying an additional 474,941 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,552,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,593 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

