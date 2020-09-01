$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Radian Group posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 398,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

