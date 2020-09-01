-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.12). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 749,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,987.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

