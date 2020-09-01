Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.44). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $38.52.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,936,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,317,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,295,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

