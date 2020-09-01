Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of RDWR opened at $25.92 on Friday. Radware has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Radware by 16.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Radware by 71.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

