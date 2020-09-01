Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

RNG stock opened at $290.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -255.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.98 and a 200-day moving average of $252.45. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,119 shares of company stock worth $30,393,962 in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 378.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

