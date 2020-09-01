Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 764.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.45. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

