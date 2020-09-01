RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of RSNAY opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

