RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of RSNAY opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Analyst Recommendations for RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)

