Brokerages Set NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Target Price at $31.33

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

SLQT opened at $18.25 on Friday. NYSE:SLQT has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Analyst Recommendations for NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT)

