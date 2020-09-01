$0.28 EPS Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra reduced their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,908.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,519.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $114,361.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Flex by 2,914.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 360,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $32,421,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $150,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

