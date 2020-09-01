Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 8/25/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 8/24/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
  • 8/22/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/17/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/11/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 7/29/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/24/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 7/16/2020 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.96 and a beta of 1.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

