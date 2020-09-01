Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zai Lab were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7,578.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

ZLAB stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. Zai Lab Ltd has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $89.48.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

