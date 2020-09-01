Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 10,906 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of O stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

