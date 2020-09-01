Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,681 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

