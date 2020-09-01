Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $582,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 69.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,206.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.