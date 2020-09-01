Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Calavo Growers worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 188,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

CVGW stock opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $98,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

