Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,428.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29.

