Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Medallia by 1,337.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,019 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 719.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 61,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Medallia stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $864,487.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,752,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,775,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 50,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,453.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,657,960 shares of company stock valued at $50,570,057 in the last quarter.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

