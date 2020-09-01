Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $594,000 Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,603.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,012. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGND. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

