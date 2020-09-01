Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $399,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,915 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 497,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,004,132 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $58,400,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFGC opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 1.30. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

