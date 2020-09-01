Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

