Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $613,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $22,827,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 528.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 369.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 48,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $583,239.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,776 shares of company stock worth $3,654,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $350.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.