Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 355 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

