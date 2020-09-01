Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 73,727 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 122,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 92,435 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $674,340. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

