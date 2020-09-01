Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 676 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 129.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,805. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

