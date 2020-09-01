Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 43.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG stock opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,030 shares of company stock worth $1,604,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.