Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,016 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 701.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.10.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. Glaukos’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

